Hundreds of Quad City kids shoot hoops with local college basketball players

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- It's not everyday the Black Hawk College men's basketball team shoots hoops with people less than half their size.

On Saturday, January 6, the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center hosted its first Kid's Basketball Jamboree.

"This year, we've had an overwhelming turnout," said Pete Pena, Sports Recreation Manager for Rock Island Parks and Recreation.

Hundreds of Quad City kids learned the basics of dribbling, passing, defense and shooting with the coaching of Black Hawk players.

Organizers say it's a way to keep kids active, while also learning the importance of school from positive role models.

"I love the expressions on the children's faces. It's just a joy, and they're going to build some memories with this," said Pena.

Pena says the success from this Jamboree will lead to expanding it into other sports.