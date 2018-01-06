× Fire damages Rendezvous Banquet Hall in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine banquet hall was damaged when a fire started in the ceiling.

Firefighters responded to Rendezvous Banquet Hall and Catering on Lucas Street around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 6th.

Fire crews saw smoke coming from the ceiling area, as well as fire and smoke coming from the roof. The building’s fire sprinkler system prevented the fire from spreading.

Crews were able to knock down the main fire within a few minutes of arrival, and another crew worked on the roof.

According to Fire Captain Gary Ronzheimer, the fire caused significant damage to a rooftop HVAC system and a portion of the inside of the building. Losses are estimated at $20,000.

No one was injured.