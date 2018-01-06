× Boil order issued for Carbon Cliff residents

CARBON CLIFF, Illinois — Village leaders have issued a precautionary boil order for homes in Carbon Cliff, Illinois, due to a severe water main break.

The boil order affects properties located along Route 84 between 6th Street and Jay Street, as well as all properties located west of Route 84, including the Mansur Avenue area, Mansur Wood Apartments, Eagle Ridge School, and all of Cliff Heights.

East Lawn and the Merry Oaks addition are not included.

Crews are repairing a severe water main break caused by the cold weather.

Village leaders are asking residents to boil water for five minutes before cooking and drinking.

Residents can check with the Village Hall at 309-792-8235 or visit www.Carbon-Cliff.com for more information.