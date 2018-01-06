Annual bridal show takes over the TaxSlayer Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Brides-to-be got a chance to shop around for the latest wedding trends all in one spot.

The Wedding Max Bridal show took over the Taxslayer Center in Moline on Saturday, January 6th.

Dozens of local vendors offered music, photography, floral arrangements and food for weddings and receptions.

Soon-to-be brides at the show said the event makes planning their perfect day easier.

"I'm here to look at venues and caterers and possibly a DJ for my wedding. Pretty much all the information they had, from calling to emails... I'm able to give them my email, and they can contact me. That's pretty easy," said Jesela Reyes, who is getting married in October 2020.

Almost every year, proceeds from the bridal show go to a local charity. This year they're donating to Quad City high schools.