× Warming begins Sunday… System arriving that day may not be that bad.

The frigid air we had today will get downright cold overnight as the mercury will dip between -8 to -15 degrees. Fortunately, I’m not expecting any type of a wind chill advisory as winds overnight will be near calm.

Sun-filled skies will continue into Saturday as daytime highs average just over 10 degrees. Clouds will be coming back that night into Sunday as a system moves in from the southwest.

Here’s my update on this system. It seems we’re scraping the bottom of the barrel with whatever moisture will be available when this system arrives. Precipitation will still be very light but with temperatures climbing around the freezing mark a dusting of snow mixed with some light freezing rain is still possible.

30s will be common for daytime highs next week with the next weather maker on track to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. This will likely be an event with rain that night changing to snow the following day. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here