Vehicle crashes into Buffalo Fire Department

BUFFALO, Iowa -- A driver crashed into the wall of the Buffalo, Iowa fire department after falling asleep at the wheel.

The driver told WQAD News 8 that he was driving to work when he fell asleep for about 10 seconds and felt his car leave the roadway. It happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Friday, January 5th. The driver said his knee hurt, but was otherwise feeling okay. He planned to go to the hospital to get checked out.

Since the fire department is volunteer based, there was nobody inside at the time of the crash.

The crash left a hole in the wall of the area where all the trucks are stored. As of 6:30 a.m. the hole was temporarily patched up, and the fire chief said they are going to get a damage estimate and a repair as soon as possible.