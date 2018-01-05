Police ask for help in identifying Moline burglary suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Police are trying to identify the person responsible for stealing cell phones from a store on New Year's Day.

The burglary happened at an unnamed business in the 5200 block of Avenue of the Cities, January 1st, 2018. According to a statement from the Moline Police Department, an "unknown white male" went into the business and stole cell phones.

"We are not able to see his face so we have to pay attention to his clothing and his movements," said the statement.

If you have any information on who this person is or the incident, call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Police in Moline are also trying to identify two females they say are suspected of stealing $14,000 worth of cell phones at another unnamed store.

The theft happened back on December 28th and police are asking for any information.