News 8’s ‘Your Money’ segment offers finance insight for Quad Citizens

A local investment adviser will be joining WQAD News 8 weekly during Good Morning Quad Cities.

Starting Monday, January 8th, 2018 Mark Grywacheski from the Quad Cities Investment Group will be spending some time with us each week in a segment called “Your Money.” Grywacheski plans to focus on financial and economic events both nationally and globally and breaking it down into three things:

What’s going on… Why it’s important… How it’s going to affect you…

Grywacheski comes to us with expertise in financial markets and economic analysis. He has spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he still serves clients to this day.

Join us every Monday in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Quad Cities to get the latest insight on financial issues that matter, as Grywacheski cuts to the chase of what you need to know.

