News 8’s ‘Your Money’ segment offers finance insight for Quad Citizens
A local investment adviser will be joining WQAD News 8 weekly during Good Morning Quad Cities.
Starting Monday, January 8th, 2018 Mark Grywacheski from the Quad Cities Investment Group will be spending some time with us each week in a segment called “Your Money.” Grywacheski plans to focus on financial and economic events both nationally and globally and breaking it down into three things:
- What’s going on…
- Why it’s important…
- How it’s going to affect you…
Grywacheski comes to us with expertise in financial markets and economic analysis. He has spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he still serves clients to this day.
Join us every Monday in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Quad Cities to get the latest insight on financial issues that matter, as Grywacheski cuts to the chase of what you need to know.