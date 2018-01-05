NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Saving Your Skin From Dry Winter Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How are you feeling? Are your hands cracked, your face dry, your health failing from this brutally cold weather? Well, you're in luck. On our weekly "Nailed It Or Failed It" segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am on Friday, January 5th, we showed you some interesting and weird ways you can save your skin.

Monday is Winter Skin Relief Day, which is perfect timing because I NEED relief! I'm constantly putting on lotion, double-dosing on moisturizer, cranking up the humidifier, and drinking hot tea this time of year. I used that as inspiration for this week's craft choices.

First, I showed some easy things you can do to add humidity to your house if you don't have a humidifier. For example, put some water in your Crock Pot and let it sit out on your counter with the lid off! For some more ideas, click here.

Second, I demonstrated how you can make your own lotion bars with little time or money. All you need is some cocoa butter (you can find it in the soap-making section of any craft store), some coconut oil, a few drops of essential oil (vanilla, sweet orange, etc. - whatever smells good to you!), and an ice cube or Jell-O mold. For instructions, click here.

Third, I discovered some really weird ways to get rid of dry skin. One involves bananas (click here for some other strange ones) and the other is a mixture of coffee grounds, brown sugar, and olive oil. For that recipe, click the video below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last - but definitely NOT least - I made something for anyone struggling with a cold right now: Hot Toddies! Here's my favorite recipe, shared by one of my friends:

Pour 1-1/2 oz of Barrel Proof Bourbon over 1 tsp of Brown Sugar and a pinch of Nutmeg. Drop in a Lemon Slice and pour in 6 oz of Boiling Water. Stir with, then leave in 1 Cinnamon Stick.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cheers!