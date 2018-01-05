× Moline tabs Interim Chief Jeff Snyder to head job

MOLINE, Illinois — A nearly 30-year veteran of the Moline Fire Department will see his title changed from Interim Fire Chief to Full Time Fire Chief following confirmation by the City Council.

Chief Jeff Snyder – who started working for the department in 1988 – has been interim chief since last July, when public safety director Kim Hankins retired. Hankins had been serving as head of both the city’s fire and police departments, but upon his retirement, city leaders chose to go back to having separate chiefs for both organizations.

Snyder’s salary will be $123,613 a year.

According to a media release from City Administrator Douglas Maxeiner, Snyder was selected from a pool of 41 qualified applicants from 17 states. A search firm assisted the city in its hire.