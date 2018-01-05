East Moline man arrested at West Liberty car wash, faces burglary charges

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — An East Moline man faces burglary-related charges after police were called to a car wash.

According to a statement from West Liberty Police Chief Kary Kinmonth, police were called to an alarm call at Crystal Corner Car Wash around 5:20 a.m. Friday, January 5th. An officer who was just three blocks away at the time of the call was able to respond immediately to 322 East 3rd Street.

The responding officer found that a door had been pried open and came upon 54-year-old Richard Ray Webb. Webb was taken into custody and charged with 3rd degree felony burglary, 2nd degree felony criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools.

Additional charges were pending, according to the statement.