Annawan overpass to be named for fallen officers

ANNAWAN, Illinois -- Two officers, killed in the line of duty, will be remembered forever in Annawan, Illinois.

A sign will go up later this month, renaming the Route 78 overpass that goes over Interstate 80 at Exit 33 for Adam Streicher and Chad Wolf.

Wolf was a Michigan State Trooper who was killed in a motorcycle accident while on patrol in 2015.

"Oh, he was a good kid. He was a Godly man," said his mom, Karen Wolf. "He loved people, and he loved singing."

Streicher was a deputy with the Stark County Sheriff's Department who was shot while serving a warrant in 2002. He was killed at just 23 years old.

"He was friendly, outgoing, and had this contagious smile. I want everybody to remember the person Adam was, not what happened to him," said mom Laurie Streicher.

Both Streicher and Wolf were Annawan High School graduates, along with Master Sgt. Stanley Talbot, who the Centennial Bridge was re-named for in 2017.

It's why Laurie thought the overpass would be a fitting place to pay tribute to her son, along with his friend, Chad.

"Family, friends, strangers, they'll look up there and read that sign and say, 'There's two officers that gave their life for us, for all people,'" said Streicher. "I think as a parent, that's our biggest wish -- for nobody to forget."

A dedication is planned for Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at the Annawan Community Center at 314 North State Street. State lawmakers will present a replica sign to both families during the dedication, which starts at 1 p.m.