West classroom building now open at Scott Community College’s Urban Campus

DAVENPORT - One of the building's at Scott Community College's Urban Campus is now open.

It's the first building open since the college announced the expansion back in 2014.

The building is located at 3rd and Main Street downtown and it's a former bank.

Crews put together computer labs and the new furniture for the classrooms.

The building is now open for students who need to register before classes start.

All of the classes previously held at the Kahl Education Center have been moved to the new building.

For the college, it's the first step in it's vision of transforming three buildings in Downtown Davneport in the Urban Campus.

"We're so excited, this has been a great project and a labor of love for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and Scott Community College all of our faculty and staff and we're so excited to welcome our students to this beautiful building," said Lyn Cochran, Scott Community College President.

Classes begin on January 16th.