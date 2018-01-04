Watch: New law allows native Oregonian to pump gas for the first time

A law that took effect in Oregon on January 1, 2018 allows customers to pump their own fuel at gas stations. Yes, that means there is a slough of drivers who have never pumped their own gas before.

An Oregon newspaper called “The Oregonian” went live on Facebook Wednesday, January 3, to give a step-by-step demonstration to show how it’s done.

Reporter Lizzy Acker was the fuel pump guinea pig. She was successful in her attempt, but said she prefers having her gas pumped for her.

The law allows drivers in a handful of Oregon counties to pump their own gas. According to the legislation self-service is permitted only in counties with a population of less than 40,000 people. Customers can only pump their own gas between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

New Jersey is the only other state that restricts self-service at gas stations.