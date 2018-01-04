× Reynolds says she followed law in tapping emergency funds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says she followed the law when she tapped emergency funds last year to offset a budget shortfall.

Reynolds said “yes” to reporters Thursday when asked if she followed the law as written in transferring $13 million from a reserve fund. The move avoided a special session.

Democratic Rep. Chris Hall claims in a lawsuit the Republican governor and her budget aide illegally transferred the money because certain emergency conditions weren’t met. Reynolds says the lawsuit is politically motivated, but adds the law should be updated.

Republican House Speaker Linda Upmeyer said earlier Thursday that Reynolds complied with the spirit of the law but maybe not the exact law. Upmeyer also called for a legislative update.

Reynolds and Upmeyer spoke at a legislative forum hosted by The Associated Press.