DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A Davenport man has been arrested for allegedly taking pictures and recording video underneath a woman's skirt.

Police say Christopher Serrano, 37, was at a Davenport Goodwill store back in November when he crouched down next to a woman to take pictures.

Police say Serrano admitted to taking the pictures and video but also admitted to taking video of other women in public.

Serrano has been charged with three counts of invasion of privacy.