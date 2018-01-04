Moline PD looking to ID suspects in $14,000 iPhone heist

MOLINE, Illinois — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of stealing $14,000 worth of phones.

On Thursday, January 4th the Moline Police Department released an image of the two females that they are trying to identify. Police said they are suspects of a theft back on December 28th where 17 iPhones were stolen. Police did not name the store.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.