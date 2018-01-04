Man and dog rescued after pickup falls through icy lake in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Illinois — A man and a dog were reportedly rescued from a pickup truck after it broke through ice on Lake Storey.

According to a report by WGIL, the truck went into the water near the east boat ramp on Wednesday, January 3rd around 4:30 p.m. The National Weather Service’s historic weather records show that around that time the temperature was 6 degrees with the wind chill being 12-degrees below zero.

The man and dog were rescued within 30 minutes of the break-through, according to the report. Their conditions are unknown at this time.