Man and dog rescued after pickup falls through icy lake in Galesburg

Posted 7:54 am, January 4, 2018, by , Updated at 08:01AM, January 4, 2018

GALESBURG, Illinois — A man and a dog were reportedly rescued from a pickup truck after it broke through ice on Lake Storey.

According to a report by WGIL, the truck went into the water near the east boat ramp on Wednesday, January 3rd around 4:30 p.m.  The National Weather Service’s historic weather records show that around that time the temperature was 6 degrees with the wind chill being 12-degrees below zero.

The man and dog were rescued within 30 minutes of the break-through, according to the report.  Their conditions are unknown at this time.

 