Fire forces Davenport daycare to close for the day

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A kitchen fire prompted a daycare to shut down for the day.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, January 4th, a fire was reported at Creative Beginnings Daycare on Jersey Ridge Road. According to a Davenport fire fighter, the workers were able to put out the fire on their own, but the fire department was called to help ensure the fire was out and the building was safe.

Initial reports indicated that everyone inside got out. There were no reported injuries.

The daycare has closed for the day and the children were being sent home.