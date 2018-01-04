× Break from this deep freeze is not too far away

Promising another frigid night out there as temperatures will drop once again in the minus single digits. Like today, the mercury will do very little to warm come Friday with highs in the single digits and wind chills remaining below zero.

Temperatures this weekend are still on track to improve especially by Sunday. After seeing highs in the teens on Saturday comes a big boost Sunday with highs around just above the freezing mark. What also is on track is our next round of precipitation which is still scheduled to arrive on Sunday. Still tricky as to what type of precipitation will fall. Most models are not only showing this to be a light snow event but a little warmer air aloft could produce some rain mixed as well. Combined that with an already cold ground and some ice potential can’t be ruled out. We’ll have to wait and see.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

