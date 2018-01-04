Bettendorf Schools able to finance $60 million in projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF - The Bettendorf School District could do $60 million in upgrades without raising taxes.

The projects they are looking at include renovations to the high school, middle school, consolidating two elementary schools and moving Edison Academy to another facility.

The school district currently has zero debt and board members looked at three different scenarios to finance it's large list of projects.

The district's finance director says it's not a matter if they can afford it but what fund to get the money from.

"We are a very strong district financially we have the capacity to be able to do the financing that we would need in order to execute this plan over the period of time that we want to but to do it in a way that is fiscally sound and that minimizes the impact that we have for our taxpayers," said Dallon Christensen, Director of Finance.

The project plans will be discussed in more detail at a public meeting on January, 8th, 2018 at a meeting at 6 p.m. in the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center.