MOLINE, Illinois -- With cold temperatures here to stay, experts say people could be throwing money out the window without even realizing it.

According to energy experts, one of the first things you should do is check the filter on your furnace since a dirty filter makes the furnace work harder than it should.

Next, check your water heater. Experts say you don't need to have the water heater turned to the highest setting.

Last but not least, check the windows for any openings or a breeze.