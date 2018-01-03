× Wind Chill Advisory tonight… Late weekend warming on track

Brisk northwest winds being felt out there are already dropping our temperatures in the single digits and will continue to drop them even further as we head overnight. Widespread below zero temperatures are expected with wind chills dropping as low as 20 below.

Plenty of sun both Thursday and Friday with highs both days in the single digits, lows below zero.

Big jump in temperatures still on track for the upcoming weekend with upper teens on Saturday quickly replaced with 30s on Sunday. However, we paid the price on Sunday with a wet snow that morning likely changing over to rain.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here