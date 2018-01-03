× Quad Citians get the chance to win a free furnace

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Residents in Rock Island County and Scott County have the chance to win a free furnace if they can convince a local business they deserve it.

For several years Northwest Plumbing-Heating-AC has been giving away a free furnace in the “I Hate My Furnace” contest. The winner gets a new high-efficiency furnace installed in their home, a $3,600 value.

Entrants must fill out a form including their name and contact information as well as an explanation of why they should win a new furnace. A picture of the existing furnace is also requested when you enter.

“Bonus points awarded for stories that make us chuckle,” reads the contest instructions. Click here to enter the contest.

Northwest’s marketing coordinator Hannah Barney said they look for the entries that stand out among the rest. In 2016 the Bauercamper family from Bettendorf won. They had a 19-year-old furnace that was very noisy. But as Barney explained, what made their entry extra unique was the angry face they added to their furnace.