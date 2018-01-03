× Police seek information about vandalism at Moline’s Riverside Park

MOLINE, Illinois — Multiple bouts of vandalism at Riverside Park has prompted police to ask for the public’s help in finding the culprit.

Sometime Monday and Tuesday evening, January 1st and 2nd, police said damage was done to the amenities at River Side Park. Riverside Park is located at 5th Avenue in Moline between 27th Street ad 34th Street.

In a Facebook post, the Moline Police Department said the damage was found at the warming shelter at Riverside Skating Park and at Riverside’s Little League concession stands.

If you see anything suspicious at the park, police ask you to report it so officers can check it out. Any information about the damage can be relayed to the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.