Man arrested in connection with Monmouth shooting

MONMOUTH, Illinois — A Monmouth man was arrested in connection with a shooting that left another person injured.

Early Tuesday morning, January 2nd, a shooting victim was being treated for a gunshot wound to the right forearm, according to a statement from the Monmouth Police Department. The hospital reported the incident, which happened in the 800 block of 6th Street, to police.

The statement said a warrant was issued for 37-year-old Aaron Warrington on charges of aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Warrington was later arrested and was held in the Warren County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.