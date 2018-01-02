× We need YOUR QUESTIONS for the Quad Cities Chamber

MOLINE- Thursday, January 11, we are having Breakfast With…Kristin Glass, the Interim CEO and Vice President of Member Services at the Quad Cities Chamber.

Glass has been Interim CEO since former CEO Tara Barney resigned in July of last year. Barney served as the Chamber’s CEO since its formation in 2010.

We’ll ask Glass about who the Chamber’s looking for to replace Barney, whether she’s interested in the job, and what development projects the group is working on for 2018. We’ll be inside the Hy-Vee Market Grille on the Avenue of the Cities. The restaurant opens at 6 a.m.

