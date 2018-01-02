× The Rock Island Music Association (RIMA) announced as Three Degree recipient for January

The Rock Island Music Association (RIMA) has been selected as the January recipient of the Three Degree Guarantee sponsored by Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, IL.

For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, the Rock Island Music Association (RIMA) will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night, Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

The Rock Island Music Association’s mission is to facilitate communication between the music faculty, parents and the community; provide financial support for special projects; and build great spirit throughout the Rock Island/Milan School District’s music departments and our organization.

