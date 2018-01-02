× Remaining frigid in the days ahead… Snowfall still likely on Sunday

Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a weak clipper grazes the area just around midnight. This will have a little snow with it but like all clippers the passage will be brief with no worse than a dusting by sunrise. Still enough to make conditions a bit slick in spots, so be on guard. Temperatures overnight will slowly rise just over 10 degrees by the time that light snow chance arrives.

Sunshine quickly returns on Wednesday with highs returning in the single digits . In fact, we’ll see plenty of sun for the rest of the shorten work week. However, not much warmth I’m expecting as highs we’ll return in the single digits and overnight lows in the minus single digits.

Still on track to see a nice boost in temperatures this weekend as our next round of snowfall is still likely on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

