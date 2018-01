Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A snowmobile crash sent one person to the hospital on New Year's Day.

According to a statement from the Moline Police Department, a male victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash. It happened near the intersection of Route 6 and 150 after 8 p.m. Monday, January 1st.

There was nobody else involved in the collision, according to the statement. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.