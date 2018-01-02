× Muscatine Police investigate complaints of businesses selling products containing CBD oil

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Police in Muscatine are investigating several businesses accused of selling products containing marijuana.

Officials have not said what the products are but say they received several complaints of businesses selling products that contained cannabinoid oil, or CBD. Police say the products investigated are marijuana under Iowa law and are illegal to possess or distribute.

Although the possession was illegal, the Muscatine County Attorney has decided to not file charges against anyone with possession of the CBD products.

Officials say anyone currently in possession of CBD products should promptly and securely destroy them but may also turn them over to the Muscatine Police Department for destruction.