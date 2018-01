Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Quad Cities welcomed its first baby of the new year on Monday, January 1st at 12:04 a.m.

Kighler Chandler was born at Genesis BirthCenter to mom and dad Donna and Brandon. Kighler made his appearance weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

He turns a household of six into a household of seven, becoming the fifth young boy in the home, ages infant to nine years old.