HENRY COUNTY -- A former Geneseo teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student plead not guilty in court Tuesday, January 2nd.

Jayme Farrell faces eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Police say Farrell's misconduct with an underaged student happened between May and July 2015.

His next court date is set for January 17 at 1 p.m.