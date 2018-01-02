× I-80 near LeClaire reopens after crash on bridge blocks traffic

LECLAIRE, Iowa — Traffic cameras are showing a backup on I-80 near LeClaire.

A crash between Exit 306 and the Mississippi River Bridge has left eastbound traffic blocked. For westbound drivers, one lane is open. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. Tuesday, January 2nd.

The roadway was reopened to traffic as of 8:32 a.m., according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Another crash on I-74 has left traffic blocked for Illinois-bound drivers.