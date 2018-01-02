× Chicago man pleads not guilty to Dubuque nightclub shooting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Chicago man accused of shooting into a Dubuque nightclub has pleaded not guilty.The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 32-year-old Ricardo Sanchez has filed a written plea to charges of theft, going armed with intent and of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Police say Sanchez fired repeatedly into Club Rise in Dubuque about 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 27. The club was closed but four employees were inside. None was hit.

Police say Sanchez is a music promoter who had a dispute with Club Rise over payments for a concert.