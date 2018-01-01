Quad City Youth Outreach Ministry holds 5K race during sub-zero temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- Despite freezing temperatures, 65 runners crossed the finish line in Moline for the YouthHope New Year’s Resolution 5K run Monday, January 1.

“That’s the good thing about running everybody pushes each other and I think we’re going to be doing that times a thousand today,” says Nick Cunningham.

The money raised from the race will help fund YouthHope programs for children from low income families. These programs include food pantries, tutoring services and summer programs.

“We want to teach (the kids) about authentic relationships and educate them and empower them,” says Hannah Carr, race coordinator.

Through registration and sponsoring the event was able to raise about $11,000, which was still about $4,000 short of their goal.

“We’re a little low on our goal because the registration is down because of the extreme cold, but it is still a blessing and we want people to be a part of it,” says Carr.

Runners say the worst part of the run was closer to the starting line.

“That first half mile, especially since that wind was hitting you, I was like this is crazy,” says runner Steve Peterson.

First place male and female winners were Phil Young and Elizabeth Floersch.