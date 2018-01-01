× Brutal cold continues… Wind Chill WARNING through Tuesday

A very brutally cold New Year’s Day it has been as temperatures will struggle to reach 0 degrees. Wind chills today are expected to be dangerously cold through the rest of the day and again overnight into Tuesday morning. Wind chills for the rest of the day will range between -15 to -30 before dropping between 25 to 45 degrees below zero tonight into Tuesday morning.

As far as actual temperatures, lows tonight will drop as lows as the minus teens before climbing in the single digits on Tuesday. We’ll briefly reach over 10 degrees on Wednesday before another frigid push of arctic air sends temperatures back in the single digits for the rest of the shorten work week.

It won’t be until we enter the weekend when upper teens on Saturday inch up to the 20s on Sunday. That transition will lead to some light snowfall.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

