Here is a look at some of the best sports moments from 2017.
2017 Sports Moments
-
Colin Kaepernick earns Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award
-
Iowa football program named 2017 Disney Sports Spirit Award winner for famed ‘wave’
-
Saudi Arabia to let women into sports stadiums
-
Who will be Time Magazine’s Person of the Year in 2017?
-
Watch: Local, heartwarming moments from 2017
-
-
Cyber Monday: Your sales guide
-
Iowa-based media company to purchase Time Inc.
-
Backstop Sports announces ‘Drills & Skills’ baseball camp
-
Black Friday: Which stores are offering the best deals
-
BettPlex to be called ‘TBK Bank Sports Complex’
-
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott FB, Justin Kuffler, Jatoviay Hill, Ben Buresh
-
Colin Kaepernick is GQ’s ‘Citizen of the Year’
-
Turf placed at upcoming BettPlex Sports Complex