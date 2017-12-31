× Wind Chill Warning will be in effect late this eveing

Happy New Year’s Eve! The end of 2017 is wrapping up with some brutal cold. Highs today will be a few degrees above zero with wind chills around -15 to -30. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect until 9 PM tonight. After 9, we’ll be under a Wind Chill Warning for the possibility of wind chills below -30! It’s imperative you bundle up if you’re heading out tonight! Frostbite can occur within 10 minutes if you have exposed skin. Our actual lows will be around -15.

New Year’s Day will be brutally cold with highs a little below zero. Wind chills will remain around -15 to -30 throughout the afternoon, and the Wind Chill Warning will last into Tuesday morning. Once again, wind chills below -30 will be possible.

At least we’ll warm up into the single digits on Tuesday and the lower teens by Wednesday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham