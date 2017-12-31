× Davenport homeless shelter offering extended hours due to the cold

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Volunteers are needed to help keep a Davenport homeless shelter open for extended hours due to the extreme cold.

King’s Harvest Homeless Shelter will be open continuously through the morning of Monday, January 1st, when another shelter opens up.

“Our friends in the street simply cannot bear this brutal cold with colder temperatures expected overnight,” said volunteer Jason Santana.

Santana said volunteers are needed to help out at the shelter, which is located at 824 West 3rd Street in Davenport.

They are also looking for donations of snack foods and drinks for guests and volunteers.

Anyone with questions can contact the shelter at 563-570-4536.