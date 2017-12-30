Dangerous cold will linger into New Year’s Day

The brutal cold isn’t going anywhere this weekend. Actual temperatures tonight will be near -10, but our wind chills will be around -15 to -30. Once again, we will be under a Wind Chill Advisory for the rest of the night and into Sunday. It’s imperative to bundle up! Exposed skin runs the risk of getting frost bite within 30 minutes! Some flurries will be possible tonight as well.

We will only make it to a few degrees above zero for New Year’s Eve, but at least there will be sunshine. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect during the day, but a Wind Chill Warning will go into effect Sunday night at 9:00 and will last until Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will fall around -15, and wind chills will drop to -30 to -40! This extreme cold may cause frost bite within 10 minutes if you have exposed skin! You must bring in your pets and cover up well!

We won’t quite make it to 0 on New Year’s Day, but the sunshine will be back. Wind chills of -30 to -40 will return that night. At least we will be back in the single digits on Tuesday. We’ll finally be around 10 on Wednesday for daytime highs.

