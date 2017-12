Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Wisconsin -- University of Wisconsin basketball player, and Milan native, Ethan Happ is giving back this season.

Happ will give away a signed pair of shoes at every one of the Badgers' home games this year as part of "The Shoe Project." It's a project Happ started to reach out to less fortunate kids around Madison, a gesture Happ credits to how his parents raised him.