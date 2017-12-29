× What to do with your Christmas tree after the holidays

MOLINE, Illinois — With the holiday season coming to an end, cities around the Quad Cities have announced their plans for collecting Christmas trees. You can find a list below of drop-off locations and pick-up schedules.

Iowa:

Davenport: Live trees can be placed for curbside collection on your regular solid waste collection day through Friday, January 12th, when curbside yard waste collection ends of the season. Live trees must be free of lights and decorations and not contained in a plastic bag for collection, as these materials are not recyclable.

Artificial trees can be placed for collection on your regular bulky waste collection day.

Bettendorf: Christmas tree collection is scheduled for December 26, 2017 – January 6, 2018 on residents’ collection day. ALL ornaments, plastic wrap, and tree stands must be removed. No sticker required. Trees should be left at regular collection site by 7:00 a.m.

Due to the New Year’s holiday, collection services have been moved one day later in the week to include Saturday, January 6.

Muscatine: The City of Muscatine is offering to help residents of Muscatine and Fruitland with recycling their Christmas trees according to Kristy Korpi, Solid Waste Manager for the City of Muscatine Department of Public Works (DPW).

Residents can have their Christmas trees picked up on their regular collection days. The free service is offered through January 31, 2018.

Korpi reminds residents in Muscatine and Fruitland that all decorations must be removed from the tree, the tree must be removed the stand and NOT placed in a plastic bag, and the three must be placed at the curb where the residents trash is collected.

For more information, contact the Recycling & Transfer Station at (563) 263-9689.

Clinton: The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency will once again accept individual real or natural Christmas trees for no cost to Clinton County residents . Businesses and out of county residents may not utilize this service for free.

Christmas trees can be brought to CCASWA, 4292 220th Street in rural Clinton, Iowa starting Tuesday, December 26th. Residents will have the opportunity to utilize this free service until close of business on Saturday, January 13thth, 2018. . CCASWA is open Monday – Friday 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM and Saturday 7:30 AM – Noon.

The trees will be repurposed and reused as wood mulch.

Christmas Trees must not have any of the following items remaining on or attached to them:

Ornaments or ornament hooks

Tinsel

Garland

Tree Stand

Plastic Bags

Christmas Lights

Wire

ANY other foreign objects

For more information regarding Christmas tree recycling or any other programs CCASWA offers please call at 563-243-4749 or visit www.ccaswa.com .

Illinois:

Moline: The City of Moline is offering free Christmas tree disposal. Trees will be collected when placed with regular garbage now through January 12, 2017.

Garbage/Recycling collection is one day late all week the week of December 24, 2017, and December 31, 2017.

Rock Island: The City of Rock Island will offer free Christmas tree collection from December 27, 2017, through January 6, 2018. Christmas trees should be placed at the normal garbage setout point on the citizen’s garbage collection day.

Christmas ornaments, lights, and stands must be removed from the tree. Trees must be placed at least 3 feet away from garbage carts to guarantee collection of both the Christmas trees and the garbage carts.

Separate trucks will pickup Christmas trees.

Galesburg: The City of Galesburg, Lowe’s, and Waste Management will sponsor a residential Christmas tree drop-off beginning Tuesday, December 26th through Thursday, January 4th. Recycle your natural Christmas tree by bringing it to the Lowe’s parking lot.

Residents must remove plastic bags, metal tree stands, lights and ornaments. These items could severely damage the tub grinder used to chip the trees into compost. Flocked trees will not be accepted.

Galesburg residents may also place their Christmas trees at the curb for collection; however, these trees will be landfilled and not composted.

As a reminder, wrapping paper is not accepted for collection in the City of Galesburg’s curbside recycling program.