Watch: Local, heartwarming moments from 2017

MOLINE, Illinois -- With 2017 coming to an end, our News 8 photographers put together some of their favorite local moments of the year.
Relive the moments that warmed our hearts and brought (happy) tears to our eyes below:
- Silvis woman celebrates 100th birthday, offers secrets to life
- 80 farmers come together to help Avon neighbor
- Students at a Burlington school rally around 3rd grader with cancer
- Iowa woman shares her transformation into a Disney princess
- Area elementary school teacher surprised by entire school district
- Jump Academy helps Davenport students ease into Wood Intermediate School
- Doggie divine intervention helps save a stroke victim
- Tatum Roselle uses feet to keep the beat at UT basketball game
- Mediapolis Fire Department welcomes six babies within seven months
- Hundreds brave the cold to view Cubs World Series trophy
- Watch: Davenport Police officer wears donuts to raise money for Iowa kids
- Crowds gather in Makanda, Illinois to view solar eclipse along path of totality
- Little York boy makes it to the bigs with Milwaukee Brewers
- Local boy refuses to let Cerebral Palsy slow him down under the Friday night lights
- Watch: Soldier returns home, surprises kids at Bandits game
Enjoy!