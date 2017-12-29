Snow on the way! Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories in effect today

We have a decent amount of snow on the way today! Snow will begin to pass through after the sunrise, and it is expected to last throughout the afternoon and early evening. The Quad Cites and surrounding counties will be under a Winter Storm Warning today due to the potential of seeing up to 6″ of snow. Counties in purple are likely to see around 2-5″ and will be under a Winter Weather Advisory. Traveling will be extremely dicey today with snow covered roads. Be very cautious if you need to travel!!

Highs today will be in the mid teens, but another brutal shot of cold air arrives after the snow passes through. Lows will fall around 0 tonight with wind chills around -15 to -25.

We’ll barely warm up above 0 on Saturday, and highs will only be around 5 on Sunday. For the first day of the new year, we’ll barely be above 0 once again. While it will be sunny each day, it’s going to feel much cooler with those wind chills staying below zero.

