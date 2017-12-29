× Road conditions deteriorating… intense cold, wind chills this weekend

PLAN AND PREPARE. Road conditions are becoming very challenging for drivers as we speak. Snowfall amounts in areas under the Winter Storm Warning are still on track to see at least 4 inches with pockets of 5 to 6 inches before ending later this evening. Outside of the Warning area amounts of 2 to 4 inches are still on track and thus the Winter Weather Advisory.

The last weekend of 2017 will be ridiculously cold with highs just above 0. Because of the deeper snow cover night time lows will range from the minus single digits by sunrise Sunday morning to minus teens for lows New Years Day morning. Even wind chills will briefly creep in the dangerous category during this period. Sunday night wind chills could be as cold as 30 degrees below zero.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

