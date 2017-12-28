Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether it was crime, divisive politics or extreme weather, 2017 was a tumultuous year.

Nationally, President Donald Trump dominated political headlines and natural disasters like hurricanes in Texas and Puerto Rico and the worst wildfires in a generation in California led news broadcasts.

In the Quad Cities region, political clashes in Muscatine and Rock Island County as well as tornadoes, multiple fatal fires and a rash of juvenile car thefts were top stories.

Here are our picks for WQAD Top Stories of 2017:

Muscatine Manager Lawsuit

http://wqad.com/2017/11/14/muscatine-administrator-files-lawsuit-against-citys-mayor/

Keeping Broderson in Office

http://wqad.com/2017/11/07/375796/

Car Theft Outbreak

http://wqad.com/2017/10/31/davenports-juvenile-program-needed-now-more-than-ever/

Paying Tribute to Farmers killed in Nashua Explosion

http://wqad.com/2017/12/09/lee-county-farmers-pay-tribute-to-father-and-son-killed-in-pipeline-explosion/

Muscatine Church holds 1st Service since Tornado

http://wqad.com/2017/11/19/muscatine-church-holds-first-service-since-tornado-disaster/

La Salle Nursing Home Reopens

http://wqad.com/2017/09/12/lasalle-county-nursing-home-reopens-to-residents-almost-7-months-after-tornado/

When Kids Kill

http://wqad.com/2017/11/15/inside-the-prosecution-debate-when-kids-kill/

Life in Prison for Sean Freese

http://wqad.com/2017/11/15/sentence-handed-down-in-freese-murder-case/

Schipper Kidnapping

http://wqad.com/2017/07/28/parents-of-alleged-kidnapper-suing-him-for-more-than-444000/

Kedarie Johnson

http://wqad.com/2017/11/03/man-found-guilty-in-death-of-gender-fluid-iowa-teenager/

Davenport Officer-Involved Shooting

http://wqad.com/2017/12/14/watch-live-press-briefing-on-davenport-officer-involved-shooting-from-mid-november/

Trial Date set for Thor Slasher

http://wqad.com/2017/11/13/trial-date-set-for-teen-accused-of-cutting-puppys-throat/

Thor finds Fur-ever Home

http://wqad.com/2017/12/04/beloved-kewanee-puppy-thor-finds-fur-ever-home/

Behning Back Home

http://wqad.com/2017/11/09/buffalo-iowa-police-chief-back-home-after-sustaining-serious-injuries/

Behning Receives Purple Heart

http://wqad.com/2017/11/25/buffalo-police-chief-honored-with-purple-heart/

Four Killed in Burlington House Fire

http://wqad.com/2017/12/25/four-people-killed-in-early-morning-house-fire-in-blue-grass/

Rock Falls Fire

http://wqad.com/2017/12/20/rock-falls-family-displaced-five-days-before-christmas-after-house-fire/

Shaw Family Funeral

http://wqad.com/2017/12/06/funeral-services-to-be-held-for-shaw-family/