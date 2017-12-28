Walmart reveals top selling items sold online in each state in 2017

Walmart.com has revealed 2017’s most popular online items by state, and some of them might surprise you.

While commonly-purchased items like water, paper towels, and dry goods continue to be popular across the country, Walmart.com also found some interesting trends.

School supplies were the most popular online items in three states, while folks in Minnesota purchased Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Nevada and New Mexico residents love their dog treats and cat food, while Oklahomans purchased barbecue sauce.

Here’s a look at the most-bought items by state: