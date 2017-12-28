× Victims of Christmas day fatal fire identified

BLUE GRASS, Iowa — Authorities have released the names of the four family members killed in a Christmas morning house fire.

Larry Loose Sr., 71; Rose Loose, 71 and their son Steven Loose, 36, were all pronounced dead at the scene of the fire in the 300 block of Salem Street. A fourth victim, Michael Loose, 35, was pulled from the home but succumbed to injuries at an area hospital.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Previously, neighbor Lora Picoled described the Looses as helpful and friendly.

“(They were) very nice people, they are just one big family. They were always there to help each other out,” she said.