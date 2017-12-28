× More snowfall on the way come Friday..another arctic blast to follow

Any light flakes of snow will end this evening, otherwise we’ll stress a mostly cloudy night as overnight lows drop in the single digits. Not much wind expected overnight too, so wind chills will likely drop as cold as 5 below.

That takes us to Friday and another round of light snowfall is still on track that afternoon before ending later that evening. 2 to 4 inches still looks pretty good with a few 5 inch amounts possible as well. The snowfall will be on the fluffy side as daytime highs will only be in the mid teens.

Once this snow event blows on by we’ll return to the deep freeze as another blast of arctic air spills in for the last weekend of 2017. Highs will only be in the single digits, lows below zero and wind chills will be as cold as the minus teens to some places more north in the minus 20s!

OUCH!!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

